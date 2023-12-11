NFL to review Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's criticism of refs, report says

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills in painful fashion on Sunday.

Just over a minute to play, Bills leading 20-17. Patrick Mahomes connects with Travis Kelce on a deep pass, then the star tight end tosses a lateral to Kadarius Toney, who runs in for the go-ahead touchdown.

Expect, it didn't count. Toney was lined up offsides before the snap, and the play was called back. The Chiefs failed to score and lost the game, dropping to 8-5 on the season.

When the Chiefs returned to the sideline after the unsuccessful drive, the reigning MVP went ballistic. Mahomes slammed his helmet and was held back by teammates as he screamed at referees. He continued to voice his displeasure in postgame comments -- with head coach Andy Reid expressing similar frustration -- and now the league is investigating, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid called the officiating, "A bit embarrassing." QB Patrick Mahomes said of the refs, "Every week, we’re talking about something."



There is a long-standing policy against questioning the integrity of the refs. These will be reviewed, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2023

Rapoport added that while Mahomes and Reid's comments will be reviewed, on-field yelling at officials and on-field comments while cameras were rolling could be the larger issue. Questioning the integrity of referees has long been frowned upon by the NFL, Rapoport said.

After Mahomes' sideline blow-up, he continued making comments while shaking hands with Bills players after the final whistle. The video and audio were captured by Thad Brown of WROC-TV.

"Wildest f------ call I've ever seen," Mahomes said while embracing Bills quarterback Josh Allen. "Offensive offsides in that moment, man. F------ terrible."

Mahomes' anger didn't dissipate when he took the podium in front of reporters, either.

"I mean it's obviously tough to swallow, not only for me but just for football in general; to take away greatness like that for a guy like Travis (Kelce) to make a play like that, and who knows if we win," Mahomes said in his postgame press conference. "I know as fans you want to see the guys on the field decide the game and that's why last week I didn't say anything about the flag that didn't get called on Marquez (Valdes-Scantling). I mean they're human, they make mistakes but it's every week we're talking about something and all I can do is go out there and give everything I have and I'm proud of the guys, that's what we did and it was a great football game that ended -- another great football game that just ended like that it's just tough -- tough to swallow."

Reid was similarly critical of the referees in his postgame press conference.

"Very disappointed that it ended the way it did," Reid said. "Normally I'll get -- I never use any of this as excuses, but normally I get a warning before something like that happens in a big game. (It's) a bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place…

"I've been in the league a long time and I haven't had one like that. So, not where, at least in that kind of position there where it is not given a heads up to."

It's unclear what type of punishment Mahomes or Reid could face if the league seeks discipline.

The Chiefs will return to the field on Sunday when they travel to New England to face the Patriots.