These are the biggest NFL roster cuts from the 2024 deadline

Countless big names just hit the open market in the NFL.

The roster cut deadline for all teams to hit 53 players was set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Clubs made their decisions known well in advance, while others waited until the final minutes.

The New England Patriots concluded early, moving on from a quarterback who used to compete with Mac Jones while also cutting a second-year kicker.

Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs released a big-name wideout that didn't produce big-time statistics while the Arizona Cardinals parted ways with a signal caller from the 2022 draft.

Here's a roundup of some of the top names cut, in no particular order:

WR Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs

Toney's two-year stint in Kansas City finally concluded, where he'll most be known for his infamous offsides lineup against the Buffalo Bills.

The 25-year-old, who was a former 2021 first-round pick by the New York Giants, is coming off a season where he caught 27 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown. It's unclear if there's a market for his services.

QB Desmond Ridder, Arizona Cardinals

Ridder was one of the few highlights from a rather barren QB class in 2022, but the former Atlanta Falcons man did not pan out in his new home either. Malik Willis, another signal caller from Ridder's class, was traded to the Green Bay Packers from the Tennessee Titans Monday.

WR Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix won't have a lengthy receiver by his side. Denver cut 6-foot-4 Tim Patrick, as the 30-year-old won't get to suit up for the Broncos anymore following two straight years of season-ending injuries before the regular seasons got underway. The 30-year-old had been with Denver since 2018, but should have a market elsewhere if he can prove he can stay healthy.

QB Bailey Zappe, K Chad Ryland, New England Patriots

New England moved on from Zappe, who used to rotate with now Jacksonville quarterback Jones for the starting role. Ryland, a 2023 fourth-round pick, was also let go after converting on only 16 of 25 field goals. Joey Slye is expected to take over.

WR Noah Brown, Houston Texans

Houston ended up with a logjam at wide receiver, so Brown was one of the cuts to trim it. The 28-year-old was a Texan for just one season, catching 33 passes for 567 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. He previously played five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, so he should be a veteran option for other teams in the market.

S Lewis Cine, Minnesota Vikings

A polarizing name in Minnesota, 2022 first-round pick Cine was let go by the Vikings. Cine, a Georgia product, broke his leg in his first campaign and played a limited role last season. Rebuilding teams with room to take a punt on Cine should definitely poke around.

CB Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans

Another former first-round selection was also let go, this time in Tennessee. Farley, a 2021 first-rounder, missed heavy time in his first two seasons due to injuries. He didn't play last season after his house exploded due to a natural gas leak, killing his father.

K Anders Carlson, Green Bay Packers

A sixth-round pick in 2023, Green Bay hoped Carlson would be the long-term replacement for Mason Crosby, but that won't be the case. Carlson, who went 27 of 33 on field goals and 34 of 39 on extra-point attempts last season, lost the starting battle with veteran Greg Joseph.

WR Allen Robinson, New York Giants

Robinson, a former 1,000-yard receiver in three seasons, was cut by the Giants before he suited up for an official game. The 31-year-old has played for three different teams the last three seasons, and that could increase to four should he sign elsewhere at some point.

RB Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers

Head coach Kyle Shanahan loves his running backs, though Breida's comeback attempt in the Bay Area was cut short. The 49ers, where Breida once played for three seasons, will instead be led by Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason and rookie Isaac Guerendo with Elijah Mitchell placed on season-ending injured reserve.

