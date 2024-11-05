Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins may have already changed jerseys, but that doesn't mean there's going to be a shortage of players on the move ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon.

The Detroit Lions, looking to bolster their pass rush after losing standout DE Aidan Hutchinson last month, took the first bite out of the deadline-day apple by completing a deal with the Browns for pass rusher Za'Darius Smith.

The three-time Pro Bowler heads to Motown in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Lions are taking back a seventh-round selection in the 2026 draft along with Smith.

They were not the only NFC contender making a big defensive splash on deadline day. Let's take a look around the league for a recap now that the deadline for deals is up:

49ers add defensive line depth

The San Francisco 49ers tend to make at least one deal before the deadline in the Kyle Shanahan era, and that included a buzzer-beating deal Tuesday.

San Francisco added defensive tackle Khalil Davis from the Houston Texans for a 2026 seventh-rounder, giving Kris Kocurek a player who is familiar with the system having worked with former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Washington gets Marshon Lattimore from Saints for three picks

The rumors of the Commanders playing a major role in the NFL trade deadline have proven true.

Washington is set to add Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore to its roster as the team competes for its first NFC East division crown since 2020, multiple sources tell The Associated Press.

The Commanders (7-2) defense has played strong over the last few weeks after being one of the league's worst units through the first month of action.

To pull off the deal, Washington leveraged three picks — a third, a fourth, and a sixth — in the upcoming draft. In return, the Commanders get back Lattimore and the Saints fifth-round pick.

It's unclear if Lattimore will be available for Washington's Week 10 game vs. the Steelers as he deals with a hamstring injury.

What is clear is Washington's getting Lattimore at a discount: The Saints previously restructured the former Defensive Rookie of the Year's contract, which means Dan Quinn & Co. are getting Lattimore on a minimum contract for the rest of this season.

Steelers get pass-catching help in form of Jets WR Mike Williams

Pittsburgh added Jets WR Mike Williams for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Schefter.

Williams gives QB Russell Wilson another threat downfield to line up across the field from George Pickens.

Steelers-Packers make deal one hour before deadline

The Steelers were busy Tuesday, adding another veteran in pass rusher Preston Smith from Green Bay.

The Packers are set to receive a seventh-round pick in 2025 to complete the transaction.

CB Tre'Davious White heads to Baltimore in final deadline transaction

The Rams and Ravens jumped into the trade deadline pool at the last hour as well. Los Angeles netted a 2026 seventh-round selection for defensive back Tre'avious White.

White, 29, was as first-team All-Pro in 2019 with the Bills when he led the league with six interceptions. He spent seven seasons in Buffalo before signing a one-year, $10-million deal with the Rams in March.

Health has been a concern for White. The former first-round pick out of LSU has started just 14 games over the last three seasons.

Bears trade Herbert for late-round pick to RB-needy Bengals

The Lions weren't the only NFC North team making a move Tuesday morning. The Bears traded away backup running back Khalil Herbert to the Bengals for a seventh-round pick in 2025.

Cincinnati will be without Week 1 starter Zack Moss for the foreseeable future as the back deals with a neck injury.

Herbert, a former sixth-round selection out of Virginia Tech, has just eight carries for 16 yards this season. He scored a Week 2 touchdown in Chicago's loss to the Houston Texans.

Cowboys deal fourth-round pick to Carolina for WR Mingo

The Cowboys have gotten in on the deadline sweepstakes, as well, bolstering its injured receiver room by acquiring former Ole Miss standout Jonathan Mingo from the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Mingo cost Dallas a 2025 fourth-round pick, Pelissero reports. The Cowboys did get back a 2025 seventh-round pick along with their new 23-year-receiver.

Through nine games in 2024, Mingo has made 12 catches for 121 yards for Carolina. This is a developing story, expect more trades to be added as they develop throughout the day.