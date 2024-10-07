Sherman declares it's ‘panic mode' for 49ers after loss to Cardinals

Richard Sherman articulated what many 49ers fans are feeling after Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco's second devastating loss to an NFC West opponent in three weeks sent many of the Faithful into an emotional tailspin, including the veteran cornerback, who expressed his level of concern for the 49ers on the latest episode of his "Richard Sherman Podcast."

"My panic meter's at a 10"@RSherman_25 says 49ers need to find answers NOW after early season losses to the Cardinals and Rams pic.twitter.com/mRp4rMaubS — Richard Sherman Podcast (@RShermanPodcast) October 7, 2024

"My panic meter's at a 10, it's at 11," Sherman said. "It's panic mode because these are two unacceptable division losses to the bottom dwellers of your division. [Arizona], coming off a 28-point drubbing to the Washington Commanders and you're like, 'Hey, we should be able to look at that tape and find answers and be able to win this game,' but you're not. You're not winning this game and you're the more talented team walking into the stadium each and every time.

"You could talk about the injuries, you could talk about the heat, you could make excuses, but these are the games you've got to dominate and they're not dominating them. I mean, out-coached them, out-played them, out-efforted them, out-ran them.

"It's tough to watch, it was tough to watch this game, especially in the second half, Brandon Aiyuk finally gets to shine but now we turn the ball over three times. You know, it's like you fix one problem, something else breaks. That seems to be the luck of the draw this season with the San Francisco 49ers."

Despite the two crushing losses to the Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, the 49ers still sit just one game back of the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West with a pivotal matchup against their longtime rival on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field.

If they can right the ship against Seattle and re-claim the top spot in the division, at least temporarily before Sunday's slate of games, it will go a long way toward easing Sherman's concerns.

