States and countries with the most Little League World Series championships

The 2022 Little League World Series was the first to include 20 teams, but even with more competition, no one was a match for Hawaii.

The West Region representative from Honolulu tore through the tournament. The team outscored its opponents 60-5 across six games, trailed only once and needed just four innings to beat Curaçao in the championship game.

Hawaii is up to four LLWS championships in its history. Where does that rank among other U.S. states, and how does it compare to individual countries?

Let’s look back at previous Little League World Series champions:

Which country has won the most Little League World Series titles?

The U.S. has won more LLWS championships than every other country combined.

The first 10 titles stayed in the U.S. because international teams had not yet been allowed to enter the tournament. It was also won by default in 2021 since the field was made up of 16 American teams.

The 1957 event was the first to feature non-U.S. countries, and Monterrey Industrial Little League of Mexico became the first international champion that year thanks to a perfect game in the title game from Angel Macias.

Chinese Taipei has the most LLWS titles of any non-U.S. country with 17. Here is how those titles stack up against the U.S. and every other international champion:

United States: 38

Chinese Taipei: 17

Japan: 11

Mexico: 3

South Korea: 3

Venezuela: 2

Curaçao: 1

Which U.S. state has won the most Little League World Series titles?

California leads the pack with seven LLWS championships. Six of those have come from Southern California teams, while Campbell earned one for Northern California in 1962. The state’s most recent winner came from Huntington Beach in 2011.

In all, nine states have earned multiple LLWS crowns and five states have one. Here are the 14 states with a Little League World Series champion:

California: 7

Connecticut: 4

Hawaii: 4

New Jersey: 4

Pennsylvania: 4

Georgia: 3

New York: 3

Michigan: 2

Texas: 2

Alabama: 1

Kentucky: 1

Louisiana: 1

New Mexico: 1

Washington: 1

Little League World Series winners by year

Here is the list of every champion from the event, beginning with the hometown team and ending with the most recent winner: