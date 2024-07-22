NBA superstar LeBron James has been tapped to lead American athletes during the Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

James was announced as the 2024 flag bearer for Team USA on the TODAY Monday morning.

The 39-year-old forward helped Team USA's men's basketball team escape South Sudan in an exhibition game Saturday. James finished with a team-high 23 points and shot 9-for-13 from the field. He added six rebounds and seven assists over 23 minutes of gametime.

If that wasn't enough, the two-time Olympic gold medalist made what turned out to be the game-winning layup with eight seconds left in the contest.

