Caitlin Clark is officially in the WNBA.

The Indiana Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in Monday's 2024 draft, which they were expected to do after winning the draft lottery back in December.

Clark elected to forgo her last year of eligibility with Iowa, which made fans wonder: What would her salary be in the WNBA?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's what to know about Clark's WNBA salary entering her first contract with the Fever:

What is Caitlin Clark's WNBA salary?

Clark is expected to make $338,056 over four years with Indiana, according to Spotrac.

How much will Caitlin Clark make per year in the WNBA?

Here's how Clark's $338,056 salary will be spread out over four seasons, via Spotrac:

2024: $76,535

2025: $78,066

2026: $85,873

2027: $97,582 (option)

Is Caitlin Clark the WNBA's highest-paid rookie?

No. Despite being the No. 1 overall pick, Clark is expected to earn the same salary as three other players, via Spotrac: Los Angeles Sparks' No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink, Chicago Sky's No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso and Sparks' No. 4 overall pick Rickea Jackson.

Who is the WNBA's highest-paid player in 2024?

Three players are tied for the highest base salary in 2024 at $241,984 a year: Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury) and Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm).