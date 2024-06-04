UConn's Geno Auriemma inks multi-year extension as women's hoops coach

FILE -- Head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates after his team’s 80-73 win against the USC Trojans in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on April 1, 2024 in Portland, Oregon.

It looks like Geno Auriemma isn't ready to retire anytime soon.

UConn has given Auriemma a five-year contract extension as head women's basketball coach.

The contract runs through 2029 and is worth $18.7 million over the five-year period, according to the university. It also includes performance-based incentives that would push the contract's value even higher.

“I still find it hard to believe that I’ve been at UConn for over half my life," Auriemma said in a release from the school. "I feel like there’s so much more that can be done, and will be done, and I’m excited to be the one to do it with my staff and my team. I’m probably as excited about these next few years as I’ve ever been over the last 40.”

The 2024-2025 season will be Auriemma's 40th at UConn.

“I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to continue to work alongside Geno Auriemma and his staff to add to what is already the gold standard for success,” said UConn director of athletics David Benedict. “Coach Auriemma has dedicated over half of his life to UConn and our women’s basketball program and will undoubtably (sic) be known as one of the greatest collegiate coaches of all time. His presence, dedication and loyalty to this university and state is priceless and will be critical as we enter the most transformational period in college athletics in the past 40 years.”