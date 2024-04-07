Caitlin Clark posts farewell to Iowa after falling short of national championship

Caitlin Clark's singular collegiate career ended with a slew of records but not the one title she hoped to bring to Iowa.

The NCAA's all-time leading scorer poured in a game-high 30 points in Sunday's national championship against unbeaten South Carolina, including a record 18 in the opening quarter.

The 22-year-old cooled off a bit from there, however, as the Gamecocks pulled away for an 87-75 victory, making the Hawkeyes the national runner-up for a second straight season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Clark made 10 of 28 shots — including 5 of 13 3-pointers — and finished her four-year stay in Iowa City, Iowa with 3,951 points, an NCAA record for both men and women. Clark added five assists and eight rebounds.

Her run to a second straight NCAA final helped turn the women's tournament into appointment television. Her performances have set a new TV ratings record for women's college basketball twice in the last week alone, with another record likely waiting after the title game.

South Carolina completed its perfect season, finishing with a 38-0 record, and defeating Iowa 87-75 to win their third NCAA Women’s National Championship.

Clark has tried to take her blossoming stardom in stride, frequently deflecting much of the attention to her Iowa teammates and a sport that is having a moment.

“I personally want to thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said. "She carried a heavy load for our sport. ... Caitlin Clark if you’re out there you’re one of the GOATs of our game. We appreciate you.”

She always had the full attention of opposing coaches. And South Carolina's depth proved to be too much in front of a packed Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

It wasn't for lack of trying. It never is with Clark.

She came out firing, scoring 18 of Iowa's final 20 points in the first quarter as the Hawkeyes built a quick 27-20 lead. The Gamecocks used multiple defenders to try to keep up with Clark. It didn’t seem to matter. She knocked down three 3-pointers in the opening 10 minutes, including a rainbow over 6-foot-7 South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso.

The 18 points broke the single-quarter record of 16 set by LSU’s Jasmine Carlson in the second quarter of the Tigers’ win over Iowa in last year’s title game.

The NCAA went to a quarter system in 2016.

South Carolina, however, recovered to capture its second championship in three years.

Clark checked out with 20 seconds remaining, earning a hug from coach Lisa Bluder while the crowd gave her a lengthy standing ovation.