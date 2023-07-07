Watch out, Wemby! Spurs No. 1 pick gets posterized in summer league debut

Victor Wembanyama didn't have to wait long for his welcome to the NBA moment.

The Spurs No. 1 overall draft pick was posterized during his summer league debut in Las Vegas on Friday night.

In the third quarter against Charlotte, Wembanyama attempted to break up a Hornets alley-oop. But center Kai Jones caught the ball over the outstretched arms of Wembanyama and dropped the hammer on the 7-foot-5 French phenom.

KAI JONES OVER WEMBY 😳 pic.twitter.com/goptc8xUtO — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 8, 2023

That's quite a poster slam for Jones, as Wembanyama is no slouch on the defensive end.

The viral moment was part of a rocky unofficial first NBA game for Wembanyama. The 19-year-old shot 2-for-13, including 1-for-6 from 3, for nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, five blocks and three turnovers in a 76-68 San Antonio win. Wemby had his moments, particularly on the defensive end, but struggled offensively.

Wembanyama will look to bounce back when the Spurs battle the Trail Blazers on Sunday.