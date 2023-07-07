Here are the best remaining NBA free agents

All of the major dominoes have fallen in 2023 NBA free agency.

The big names like Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green had new deals in hand in a matter of hours with top role players like Austin Reaves and Brook Lopez coming off the board soon after.

Now, the basketball world has fixed its gaze on the Damian Lillard and James Harden situations, in addition to the Las Vegas Summer League where Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson will play their first unofficial NBA games.

But just because free agency has taken a backseat in the NBA discourse doesn't mean there aren't still contributors on the market. Here's a look at some of the best remaining free agents.

Who are the best available NBA free agents?

Will Barton, G, Raptors (UFA)

Barton, 32, had a rough first season away from the Nuggets. He logged 40 games with the Wizards, averaging just 7.7 points in 19.6 minutes per game, before being bought out in February. After signing with Toronto, Barton posted 4.5 points in 13.2 minutes over 16 games.

In 2022-23, Barton posted a career-worst 37.9 field goal percentage with his points (6.8) and minutes per game (17.7) averages being the lowest since 2013-14. He had been a double-digit scorer playing around 30 minutes per game over his seven-plus seasons in Denver.

Terence Davis, G, Kings (UFA)

A 2019-20 Second Team All-Rookie selection, Davis hit free agency following two-plus seasons in Sacramento. But Davis saw his playing time dip over his Kings tenure, down to 13.1 minutes last season. He averaged 6.7 points over 64 games in 2022-23, shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.6% from deep. The 26-year-old is a career 36.6% 3-point shooter.

Ayo Dosunmu, G, Bulls (RFA)

The Bulls have re-signed Coby White and brought in Jevon Carter so far, but fellow guard Dosunmu remains on the market. The 2021-22 Second Team All-Rookie selection averaged 8.6 points in 26.2 minutes per game last season, shooting 49.3% from the field. The 23-year-old's 3-point percentage dipped from 37.6% to 31.2% in Year 2.

Kelly Oubre Jr., F, Hornets (UFA)

Barring a return to Charlotte, Oubre Jr. will be changing teams for the fifth time in six seasons. The 27-year-old is actually coming off the best season of his career scoring-wise after tallying 20.3 points on a 43.1/31.9/76.0 shooting split in Year 2 with the Hornets. He was, however, limited to 48 games due to hand surgery.

Paul Reed, C, 76ers (RFA)

Bringing back Reed was apparently a priority for the Sixers following the 2020 second-round pick's breakout to end last season. But the two moves at center Philly has made so far haven't involved BBall Paul, as the Sixers have added Mo Bamba and retained Montrezl Harrell. The 24-year-old Reed solidified himself as Joel Embiid's backup over Harrell late in 2022-23, averaging 14.3 minutes in the playoffs.

Terrence Ross, G/F, Suns (UFA)

Ross is one of two notable ex-Suns wings still on the market. The 32-year-old joined Phoenix midseason after being bought out by the Magic in February. In 21 games with the Suns, Ross averaged 9.0 points in 18.4 minutes per game off the bench. Ross, a career 36.2% 3-point shooter, shot 36.8% from deep on 4.1 attempts per game last season.

Dario Saric, F, Thunder (UFA)

Saric was playing some of his best basketball before going down with a torn ACL in the 2021 NBA Finals. He returned to the court last season and appeared in 57 combined games with the Suns and Thunder. The 29-year-old averaged 6.4 points in 14.1 minutes per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 39.1% from deep.

T.J. Warren, F, Suns (UFA)

Warren returned from a lengthy injury-related absence in 2022-23, splitting time between Brooklyn and Phoenix after coming over to the Suns in the Kevin Durant trade. In 42 total games, the 29-year-old averaged 4.2 points in 16.4 minutes, shooting 48.9% from the field and 32.8% from deep. Warren wasn't able to regain his 2019-20 form, which was his last full season, where he put up 19.8 points while hitting 40.3% of his 3s and 53.6% of his shots overall.

P.J. Washington, F, Hornets (RFA)

Washington has a strong case to be dubbed the single best remaining free agent. The 12th overall pick in 2019, Washington has averaged 30.2 minutes per game and logged 219 starts over his 260 NBA games. The 24-year-old recorded a career-high 15.7 points last season and boasts a career shooting split of 45.0/36.6/71.1.

Christian Wood, C, Mavericks (UFA)

It's probably safe to say Wood won't be getting a free-agent deal similar to the three-year, $41 million one he received from Houston in 2020. Following an offseason trade to Dallas, Wood started only 17 of 67 games for the Mavericks in 2022-23. The 27-year-old averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 25.9 minutes, shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.6% on 4.2 3-point attempts.

