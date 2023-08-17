Watch: Nets hilariously recreate Titans' viral schedule release video

Social media departments of professional sports teams have found a ton of creative ways to roll out regular-season schedules.

But the NFL's Tennessee Titans may have started a popular trend.

The Titans enlisted the help of people on the streets of Nashville for their 2023 schedule release. People were shown a logo of the Titans' opponent and asked to name the team, leading to incredibly hilarious answers.

The NBA's Brooklyn Nets clearly loved the idea, as they recreated it for their 2023-24 schedule that was released on Thursday.

The Nets, who shouted out the Titans for the inspiration, asked people at Coney Island to name the logos of NBA teams, and the exercise was just as funny this time around.

Can confirm these are all real logos 😭 (s/o the @Titans for the inspo) pic.twitter.com/Z4RHwPhKVz — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023

So many good ones: "Insurance" for the Atlanta Hawks, "The Sunset and the Moon Had a Baby" for the Phoenix Suns, "The Exploding Field Goal" for the San Antonio Spurs and "Mr. America Captain Baseball Team" for the Washington Wizards, just to name a few.

The video received rave reviews on social media.

I give you my solemn promise I will click on the next 11 of these videos and watch them in their entirety before I tire of this bit https://t.co/p0OdTXieWB — David Ubben (@davidubben) August 17, 2023

I actually wouldn’t be mad if this was how every team dropped their schedule from this point forward



I needed this laugh today https://t.co/fqRqMr3HAN — Katy Winge (@katywinge) August 17, 2023

I am going to be saying “honestly…the hot chili peppers” for DECADES https://t.co/1RphZfhDCU — Ashtyn Beavtuso (@lil_buts) August 17, 2023

Damn it does feel State Farm-y 😂😂 https://t.co/IVDxBwYYqz pic.twitter.com/Am8vdY9u4P — Positive Affirmation Shawty (@djfoodanddrank) August 17, 2023

loses points for not being an original idea but this is so funny that i don’t care https://t.co/mTcXFoezGC — count jackula (nautical) (@SnackPr0tein) August 17, 2023

Some guy calling the Spurs the Exploding FGs made me almost spit out my damn water 😂😂😂 https://t.co/fvPypkV3kT pic.twitter.com/fzEVh0so9C — Alex Greenberg (@AlexG1348) August 17, 2023