How to watch Warriors-Kings play-in game on TV, online

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will attempt to keep their seasons alive in a Bay Area battle Tuesday night.

The 10th-seeded Warriors and ninth-seeded Kings will square off in the NBA Play-In Tournament with the loser going home and the winner earning a shot at the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

The two sides are quite familiar with one another, especially in high-stakes games. The Warriors bested their in-state rivals in the first round of last year's playoffs, with Steph Curry going off for 50 points in a Game 7 at Golden 1 Center.

Who will move on this year, and who will be sent packing? Here's how you can watch the game, as well as pregame and postgame coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California.

When is the Warriors-Kings play-in game?

The Warriors and Kings will square off at 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday, April 16.

Where is the Warriors-Kings play-in game being played?

As the higher seed, the Kings will host the Warriors at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

What TV channel is the Warriors-Kings play-in game on?

Warriors-Kings will air on TNT. You can stream the game here.

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California pregame and postgame coverage

Warriors Pregame Live will begin on NBC Sports Bay Area at 6 p.m. PT. Warriors Postgame Live will begin right after the final buzzer.

Over on NBC Sports California, Kings Pregame Live will begin at 6:30 p.m. PT and Kings Postgame Live will begin after the game.

You can stream all pregame and postgame coverage here and on the NBC Sports app.

Who will the winner of Warriors-Kings play next?

While the loser of Tuesday night's game will be eliminated, the winner will still need to win another contest to secure a playoff berth.

The winner of Warriors-Kings will face the loser of Tuesday's matchup between the No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers and No. 7 New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers-Pelicans loser will host the Warriors-Kings winner Friday on TNT. Tipoff for that game has not yet been announced.

From there, the winner will be the No. 8 seed and face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round starting on Sunday.