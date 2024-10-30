Kings reconnect defensively in revitalizing road win over Jazz

There’s nothing like winning basketball, especially when there's a formidable defensive element to it.

Despite wins and a sound defense missing two games into the season, the Kings proved they’re back on track in both categories in their 113-96 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at Delta Center.

A lot can be said about Domantas Sabonis’ 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and DeMar DeRozan’s 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds, but perhaps nothing quite stands out like Keon Ellis’ defensive shift in Sacramento’s second consecutive victory.

In 17 minutes of play, the third-year NBA guard demonstrated his well-known defensive prowess, registering two steals and three blocks. Deservingly so, Ellis earned the Kings' Defensive Player of the Game and received high praise from six-time NBA All-Star teammate DeRozan.

“His activity,” DeRozan told reporters when asked what problems Ellis poses defensively. “He’s great at ball handling, Anticipation, defensively, is through the roof [and] the awareness. And when you got a player like that, it’s scary.

“You see it. He just knows where to be and when to be there. [He’s] got great hands, great anticipation. A guy like that, building on that, the more his confidence comes the better defensive player he’s going to continue to become and make us better.”

Following back-to-back losses to start the season, Sacramento’s defensive credibility took a hit, despite it playing a vital role in coach Mike Brown and Co.’s late run during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Less than a week later, Ellis' impressive defensive basketball did not only revive the two-way style that general manager Monte McNair envisioned for the Kings this season. It also earned assistant coach Luke Loucks recognition for his recent work as the team’s defensive coordinator.

“Oh, for sure,” DeRozan told reporters on whether or not the Kings have improved defensively. “For sure, it’s been a constant thing every single day - day in and day out. If it’s film. If it’s practice.

“Before the game, the attention to detail he expresses is really helpful for us. It’s been like that since training camp. He holds us all accountable and makes sure we hold each other accountable as well.”

Utah shot 39.3 percent from the floor, 29.2 from beyond the arc, was outrebounded 49-42 and surrendered 17 turnovers, assuring Brown that Sacramento's players are implementing Loucks’ particular system.

“From day one that Jordi [Fernandez] has been here, we’ve been preaching activity. When we’ve had a high number of deflections, we’ve been pretty good record-wise. So that’s not different with Luke. Luke has been preaching the same thing.

“But I think the biggest change or the biggest difference that Luke has brought to the table is he’s really preaching our shifts, shifting the right way. He’s worked extremely hard with our guys on it, and it’s paid off.

“We can all feel it. We can all see it. We can see it on the floor during our games or when we watch film, but we can see it in the production when it comes to the box score.”

Loucks, who coached alongside Brown with the Golden State Warriors before joining him in Sacramento, moved to the front of the bench after Fernandez’s departure to become the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

In the short time spearheading Sacramento’s defense, Loucks, a future head coach in the eyes of Brown, incorporated a new wrinkle to the team’s defensive setup, which now is paying dividends.

“ … We played a different zone last year,” Brown concluded. “Luke has changed our zone up. He’s added a little bit of a zone press, which is good. Luke is a young, bright coach that will be a head coach in the NBA someday.

“He’s an out-of-the-box thinker, so he has some crazy ideas that make my hair stand up, if I had any. But he’s done a heck of a job in the short amount of time that he’s been defensive coordinator.”

After an early scare, it’s safe to say the Kings are regaining their defensive composure.

