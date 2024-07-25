Ex-King Vezenkov returning to EuroLeague after Raptors waive him

After much speculation, Sasha Vezenkov officially on his way back to the EuroLeague.

The former Kings forward, who was waived by the Raptors on Monday, is set to join Olympiacos B.C. on a four-year contract, per Sportando's Alessandro Maggi, after reportedly reaching a buyout agreement with Toronto.

Vezenkov surrendered his entire $6.6 million salary for the 2024-25 NBA season in the buyout from the Raptors, Spotrac's Keith Smith reported Monday, citing a league source.

Throughout the offseason, conflicting rumors surrounded Vezenkov and the Kings, who ultimately traded Vezenkov, Davion Mitchell and the No. 45 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to the Raptors in exchange for sixth-year wing Jalen McDaniels.

Recording nearly a dozen DNPs (Did Not Play), Vezenkov reportedly had grown frustrated with his lack of playing time in his first NBA season in Sacramento.

However, several sources told FOX40's Sean Cunningham that there was "no truth" to the report of the 28-year-old wanting out of the NBA.

A month later, the Bulgarian is on his way to Greece after signing a three-year, $20 million contract with Sacramento last summer.

Vezenkov averaged 5.4 points on 44-percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from 3-point range in 12.2 minutes, adding 2.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 steals.

