Report: Monk will miss Kings vs. Spurs game with ankle injury

By Taylor Wirth

The Kings will be without one of their best players for Monday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

Veteran guard Malik Monk will not play in the second half of Sacramento's back-to-back after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's 127-118 overtime win against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Monday, citing sources.

Monk appeared to injure his ankle early in the second quarter while defending Suns guard Grayson Allen in the corner in front of Phoenix's bench.

Monk eventually hobbled off the court and later was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

And now, as the Kings further evaluate the extent of Monk's injury, he reportedly will miss, at least, Monday's game against the Spurs.

