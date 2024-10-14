Report: Kings trade McDaniels, second-round pick to Spurs

The Kings made a surprising move with the 2024-25 NBA season right around the corner.

Sacramento traded 26-year-old forward Jalen McDaniels and a second-round NBA draft pick to the San Antonio Spurs, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources.

The Sacramento Kings are trading F Jalen McDaniels and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VzGWWFz6kJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Charania also reported that the Spurs plan to waive McDaniels upon completion of the trade and pointed out that the move gives Sacramento important roster flexibility with the start of the season just 10 days away.

Sacramento originally acquired McDaniels this offseason in a trade that sent forward Sasha Vezenkov and Davion Mitchell to the Toronto Raptors.

The five-year veteran averaged 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game 44.9 percent shooting from the field and 32.2 percent from 3-point range in 248 career games with the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast