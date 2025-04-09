Report: Monk to miss rest of regular season, play-in with calf injury

The Kings' hopes of making a deep playoff run via the NBA Play-In Tournament took an unfortunate blow Wednesday.

Malik Monk will miss at least the next two weeks due to a left calf strain, ESPN's Shams Charania reported, citing sources.

The injury rules Monk out for the remainder of the regular season and two potential play-in games.

Sacramento (39-40) clinched a spot in the play-in tournament after the Phoenix Suns lost to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, as the team currently holds the No. 9 playoff seed with a one-game advantage over the Dallas Mavericks (38-41).

The Kings round out the rest of the regular season with a three-game stretch at home, hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday and the Suns in the regular-season finale Sunday.

Through 65 games (45 starts) this season, Monk is averaging a career-high 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 31.6 minutes.

Monk endured a similar dose of bad injury luck at the end of last season, sustaining an MCL sprain and missing the final nine regular-season games and Sacramento's two play-in games.

The Kings, already without Keegan Murray (back soreness) and Jake LaRavia (thumb), must rely on their depth in hopes of building upon a three-game win streak into the postseason.

