Jokić fined $2K by NBA for flop in Kings' win over Nuggets

In the Kings’ 123-117 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento survived a historic performance from Nikola Jokić, who posted 36 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds en route to his NBA-leading eighth consecutive triple-double.

Additionally, the Kings outlasted Jokić’s foul-baiting techniques, as the NBA cracked down on the reigning champion’s flopping.

DEN’s Nikola Jokic was assessed a postgame Flopping fine of $2,000 upon league office review for https://t.co/zfNWRhTIw7 on Dec. 2 vs. SAC. — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) December 3, 2023

As the Kings led the Nuggets 110-105 with 3:36 left in the fourth quarter, Jokić fell to the floor after attempting to draw a foul on his jump shot that was contested by Domantas Sabonis.

Sabonis complained to the refs immediately after being cited for the foul, but the officials insisted on allowing the two-time NBA MVP to shoot two from the charity stripe.

Nonetheless, Sabonis and the Kings got the win, and the Kings' All-Star posted 15 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.

And the league picked Joker’s pockets after realizing their mistake, meaning Sabonis was right to complain in the end.