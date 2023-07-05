Kings unveil purple-infused Statement uniforms for 2023-24

Kings fans wanted purple; Kings fans got purple.

Sacramento revealed its new Statement uniforms for the 2023-24 NBA season Wednesday, which incorporated the perfect blend of the franchise's past and future.

PAST MEETS FUTURE 🔥



Introducing our 2023-24 Statement uniform 🟣👑 pic.twitter.com/rTpin10iCI — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 5, 2023

The purple and black unis have an ombré blend in the middle with a purple and black checkered detail along the side from shoulder to knee.

Checkers aren't new to Kings guard Malik Monk, who modeled the rebranded jerseys. The 25-year-old sported a similar design while playing at Kentucky (h/t CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno).

Last time Malik Monk rocked the checkerboard pattern on the jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/jBRveiKZDj — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) July 5, 2023

The Kings also revealed the new uniforms Wednesday morning on KCRA3-TV.

The @SacramentoKings revealed the new Statement Jersey live on @kcranews Morning News. Thoughts???

Reports of purple fading away greatly exaggerated! Ha pic.twitter.com/ESniKLZXFS — Mike TeSelle (@MikeTeSelleTV) July 5, 2023

Earlier this week, the Kings introduced their new Icon and Association Edition jerseys for the upcoming season with the assistance of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis' Emmy-worthy acting.

TRADITION REINVENTED 💫



Introducing the 2023-24 Icon and Association Edition Uniforms 🔥



Honoring the past while crafting new traditions that embrace a thrilling new era of Sacramento Kings basketball 👑



More Info 💻 https://t.co/zq156DO0wS pic.twitter.com/Sk9XDjhVYD — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 3, 2023

The new threads have both black and white versions with just a hint of purple -- one of Sacramento's official team colors -- on them. In the video, Sabonis asks Fox if there will be a purple uniform and the All-Star point guard hilariously informed him that there is a "purple shortage" due to having to fuel the iconic victory beam.

Monk was spotted rocking the new jersey while sitting courtside for Sacramento's opening summer league game Monday at Golden 1 Center.

Malik rocking the new threads 😏 pic.twitter.com/EXDs3Zuqnl — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) July 4, 2023

The season still is three months away, but Kings fans have something to be excited about until then.