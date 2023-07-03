Fox, Sabonis unveil new Kings unis with hilarious video

The Kings' victory beam was a huge hit last season, and it apparently played a part in the look of their new uniforms.

Sacramento on Monday unveiled its new jerseys for the 2023-24 NBA season with an Emmy-worthy acting performance by none other than De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

The new threads have both black and white versions with just a hint of purple -- one of Sacramento's official team colors -- on them. In the video, Sabonis asks Fox if there will be a purple uniform and the All-Star point guard hilariously informed him that there is a "purple shortage" due to having to fuel the beam.

The new-look unis were made to honor the past while creating new traditions to symbolize a new era of Sacramento Kings basketball, according to a statement on the team's website.

"Drawing inspiration from our royal heritage and infusing the essence of the 1994 rebrand, we honor the past while crafting new traditions that embrace the evolution of our franchise," the statement reads. "The reintroduction of a modernized script wordmark, an iconic and timeless symbol intricately woven into the fabric of our franchise's history, strengthens the bonds that bridge our proud past and thrilling future.

"This uniform refresh not only pays tribute to our roots but also ushers in an exciting new era of Sacramento Kings Basketball."

And it doesn't end there, Kings fans.

Sacramento has another statement edition jersey dropping Wednesday.

But wait, there's more! Because the Kings snapped their 17-year postseason drought last season and clinched the Western Conference's No. 3 playoff seed, they will be rewarded with an "Earned" jersey design, which is only for teams that played the playoffs the previous year.

It's unknown at this time when those jerseys will be revealed.

There's nothing like introducing new jerseys to help ring in the new season. And like the uniforms, there's lots to be excited about in Sacramento this year.