Kings appear to make victory beam brighter atop G1C

The Kings victory beam atop Golden 1 Center appears like it will be shining even brighter next season.
In a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon, the Kings told Sacramento residents to not be surprised if they saw the beam lit up later that night. Sure enough, the beam was lit a few hours later, just as it was 48 times during the 2022-23 NBA regular season and another three times in the playoffs.
Only this time, the beam looked a little different.
Sacramento natives noticed the beam looking brighter and taller in the capital city's night sky. Kevin Fippin of The Kings Herald posted a comparison of Wednesday night's beam compared to earlier this year.
Kings guard Kevin Huerter, who was unanimously voted by teammates as the beam's biggest fan, pondered what was ahead for the victory beam after it took on a life of its own during Sacramento's magical season that snapped the franchise's 17-year playoff drought.
But it's clear the Kings plan to bring back the beam even brighter and better for next season and beyond.