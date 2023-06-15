Kings appear to make victory beam brighter atop G1C

The Kings victory beam atop Golden 1 Center appears like it will be shining even brighter next season.

In a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon, the Kings told Sacramento residents to not be surprised if they saw the beam lit up later that night. Sure enough, the beam was lit a few hours later, just as it was 48 times during the 2022-23 NBA regular season and another three times in the playoffs.

Only this time, the beam looked a little different.

Sacramento natives noticed the beam looking brighter and taller in the capital city's night sky. Kevin Fippin of The Kings Herald posted a comparison of Wednesday night's beam compared to earlier this year.

For comparisons sake, here is the last time I took a pic of it from my house before tonight pic.twitter.com/EWTUFFdnfs — Kevin Fippin (@kfippin) June 15, 2023

Kings guard Kevin Huerter, who was unanimously voted by teammates as the beam's biggest fan, pondered what was ahead for the victory beam after it took on a life of its own during Sacramento's magical season that snapped the franchise's 17-year playoff drought.

But it's clear the Kings plan to bring back the beam even brighter and better for next season and beyond.