Report: Kings not pursuing Butler as Heat seek trade suitor

While there remains loads of uncertainty surrounding the Kings and their future with star point guard De'Aaron Fox, one thing seemingly is clear.

Sacramento will not pursue a trade for disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Thursday, citing league sources.

"As the Kings front office continues to canvass the league for solutions to their uncertain future, with known involvement in several situations beyond Fox, this much is clear: They do not see Jimmy Butler as the answer," Amick wrote. "Per league sources, the Kings are not pursuing the disgruntled Miami star who is serving an indefinite suspension while Heat officials attempt to trade him."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Butler currently is serving an indefinite suspension after walking out of team practice earlier this week. It's his third suspension this month.

Miami has announced it will listen to trade offers for the six-time NBA All-Star, with the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors widely regarded as potential suitors.

But with Fox's situation coming to light just before next Thursday's trade deadline -- and the Butler saga intensifying -- some began to speculate if the two situations could somehow intertwine.

At least on Sacramento's end, it's not looking likely.

The Kings reportedly informed Fox this week that they were open to discussing potentially trading him. Fox's reported preferred trade destination is the San Antonio Spurs if the Kings were to deal him. But he's maintained that he has never requested a trade.

The 27-year-old opted not to sign a contract extension with the Kings before the 2024-25 season, putting his future with the team that drafted him eight years ago in jeopardy.

While it's been a taxing time for the Kings and their fans during unknown times, they can at least get a little more clarity on where the team stands with Butler.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast