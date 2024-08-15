Kings' 2024-25 schedule released by NBA, with game dates, times

Alas, the time has come basketball fans.

The Kings' schedule for the 2024-25 NBA season officially was released by the league Thursday, with game dates, times and TV info.

Sacramento will open the new campaign at home against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 24 at Golden 1 Center.

Kings’ 2024-25 season schedule ⬇️



▫️Season opener vs. MIN @ G1C

▫️Davion Mitchell’s return to SAC on 11/6

▫️Harrison Barnes’ return to SAC on 12/1

▫️DeMar DeRozan’s return to CHI on 1/12

▫️First Warriors game @ G1C on 1/22



Of the 82 games in the regular season, 79 will air on NBC Sports California. The Kings have six nationally televised games.

The defending NBA champion Boston Celtics will make their lone visit to Sacramento on March 24.

Additionally, former Kings forward Harrison Barnes, who was shipped off to the San Antonio Spurs this summer in the sign-and-trade deal that brought DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento, will make his return to the 916 with his new squad on Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, DeRozan, who spent the last three seasons with the Bulls, will face his old team on Jan. 12 when the Kings are in Chicago. Two months later, the Kings welcome the Bulls to Sacramento on March 20.

Before all this, Kings fans can watch their favorite team partake in some preseason action when they host the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 9 at G1C before packing their bags and heading 80 miles southwest to the Bay to face their Northern California neighbors on Oct. 13 in their territory.

They then will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 13 before wrapping up the preseason on the road against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

Other games to highlight include Sacramento's West Group A play in the 2024 NBA Cup. Like the regular season, the Kings will open tournament action against the Timberwolves on Nov. 15 at Golden 1 Center.

Their next two NBA Cup contests will come on the road against the Clippers on Nov. 22 and the Trail Blazers on Nov. 29 before wrapping up group play against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 3 back at home in Sacramento. All four tournament games are scheduled to be broadcast on NBC Sports California.

After snapping a 16-season playoff drought just two seasons again, the Kings aim to get back to the playoffs after falling just short of a best-of-seven series last year.