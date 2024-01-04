Monk drops funny Domas quip after missing double-double in Kings' win

Despite finishing with a team-high 37 points, Malik Monk finished one assist shy of a double-double in the Kings' thrilling double-overtime victory on Wednesday night.

Following Sacramento's 138-135 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center, Monk was asked about coming up shy of the double-digit assist mark. The Kings' sixth man responded with a hilarious quip about Domantas Sabonis' missed layups being the main culprit.

"Domas be smoking a lot of my layups ... he really be pissing me off with that."



Malik on finishing one assist shy of a double-double 🤣 pic.twitter.com/byx7XRiF1c — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 4, 2024

The playful jest was the perfect embodiment of the culture Sacramento has cultivated, as the teammates have developed a strong bond with each other over the last couple of seasons.

Monk has established himself as a strong contender for the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, averaging 14.9 points per game while shooting 42 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

Wednesday's electrifying win over the Magic improved the Kings' home record to 12-6 at Golden 1 Center this season.

At 20-13, Sacramento now sits at the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoff picture, with Monk getting his next opportunity to record a double-double when the Kings take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.