What LeBron's Sabonis praise on ‘Starting 5' meant to Kings star

Domantas Sabonis still is floored by the praise he received from Los Angeles Lakers megastar LeBron James.

Speaking to Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams Show,” the Kings superstar was asked about James' positive comments about his power and basketball IQ on Netflix’s “Starting 5” series.

“It’s awesome, it’s a really cool feeling,” Sabonis told Adams. “I grew up watching LeBron, but getting respect from your peers on a national level is really cool, it just motivates you to keep working harder and working on your craft.”

The new 10-part series will drop Oct. 9 and follows the 2023-2024 NBA season through the eyes of James, Sabonis, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

The praise from James was warranted given Sabonis had another stellar season in 2023-2024, averaging a double-double with 19.4 points and 13.9 rebounds per game in all 82 contests.

With the addition of DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento has its eyes set on a deep postseason run. The franchise has not won a playoff series since 2004 and was eliminated in the second play-in game last season.

With the rugged Western Conference seemingly getting more competitive each season, Sabonis will need to continue his stellar play.

