Report: Kings are likeliest Kuzma suitors if dealt at trade deadline

The Kings potentially are suitors to acquire Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, citing sources familiar with the situation, Sacramento could be interested in making a trade for the 6-foot-9 forward if Washington moves him.

“Kuzma was drawing trade interest from several teams before the holiday season,” Siegel wrote. “His market has since cooled, although the Sacramento Kings remain a team to watch for the Wizards' forward if they strike out on a trade with the Nets for [Cameron] Johnson. Both the Warriors and Lakers have backed off from pursuing Kuzma after striking deals for Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, respectively. The Pacers have also gone silent regarding Kuzma for the time being, sources said. ...

“Barring a surprise team emerging, the Kings appear to be Kuzma's likeliest destination if moved at the trade deadline.”

The 29-year-old averages 15.4 points per game and would give Sacramento another solid scoring option. Since firing coach Mike Brown, the Kings have gone 5-1 under interim coach Doug Christie to keep their early postseason hopes alive.

The Kings sit just 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Adding another solid player in Kuzma could make all the difference in such a tightly contested postseason scramble.

