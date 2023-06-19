Report: Kings unwilling to include Murray in Beal trade offer

The Kings reportedly were in the mix to land Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal in a trade before the Phoenix Suns took a big swing Sunday night.

There was one line Sacramento wouldn't cross in trade discussions, however.

"The Kings made inquiries, but were unwilling to include Keegan Murray, their first-round pick from last year, whom the Wizards had tried to move up to select in the 2022 draft, in a potential trade," The Athletic's David Aldridge reported Monday.

Murray, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, became a beloved member of the "Beam Team" who helped Sacramento snap its 17-year playoff drought. In 80 games as a rookie, Murray averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per contest. He shattered the all-time rookie 3-pointer record by nailing 206 treys on 41.1 percent shooting.

The Wizards failed to trade up to select Murray last summer and took Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis at No. 10 overall instead. Davis wasn't in Washington's rotation for most of the year but averaged 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over his last eight games of the season.

Sacramento refusing to include Murray in any Beal trade talks ended discussions between the two teams. And on Sunday night, the Wizards traded Beal, Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd to the Suns in exchange for guard Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, pick swaps and multiple second-round picks.

Washington reportedly is looking for a third trade partner to find a new home for 38-year-old guard Paul.

Fresh off their first playoff appearance in 17 years, the Kings have been mentioned in plenty of trade rumors this offseason. Fans can expect that to continue, but general manager Monte McNair clearly believes Murray is a cornerstone of the franchise in California's capital city.