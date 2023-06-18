Keegan's dad uses perfect word to describe ‘Murray' chants at G1C

Keegan Murray had a rookie season to remember for the Kings.

And Kings fans made his rookie year much more memorable by starting a "Keegan Murray" chant at Golden 1 Center whenever he scored, which Keegan's father Kenyon calls "crazy" to experience.

"She [Michelle Murray, Kenyon's wife] sent me the video of the first time, which was bananas," Kenyon Murray recalled to Deuce Mason and Morgan Ragan on a recent episode of the "Deuce & Mo: A Sacramento Kings & NBA pod" released June 14. "It's one of those things, to me, that was his welcome to the NBA moment because a fan base had embraced him, right?

"You think back to his first press conference, what he said, 'I'mma do whatever it takes to help the team win, I want to help turn it around, we're going to make the playoffs' -- granted it took a whole organization to get that done -- but that was his mindset."

For Keegan to say what he did and then back it up with a historic rookie season certainly means a lot to Kings fans.

Along with helping Sacramento break its 16-season playoff drought, Keegan also broke numerous rookie records during the 2022-23 NBA season, en route to an All-Rookie First Team selection.

With all that the younger Murray has done in just his first year in the NBA, the elder Murray believes that this is just the start for Keegan and says that having an entire fanbase rallying around his son is an incomparable feeling.

"I don't know, I'm biased but I think it's the best cheer in the league," Kenyon concluded.

Kenyon isn't the only one that noticed Keegan's potential -- Kings coach Mike Brown said the young forward "has a chance" to be special after the Kings' 121-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on April 4.

RELATED: Why Keegan, Kris' dad prefers sons play on different NBA teams

With how Keegan played in his rookie season, it's only fair for Kenyon, Brown and others around the organization to believe that the sky is the limit for the young forward.

And Kings fans will be there for the journey, making even more memorable chants when the time comes.