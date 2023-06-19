Report: Warriors still could trade for CP3 if Wizards flip him

Chris Paul reportedly remains on the trade market.

Paul, sent to the Washington Wizards in the Phoenix Suns’ trade for star guard Bradley Beal on Sunday, is looking to land with a contender.

"For now, the Wizards are going to see if they can flip him to a third team," NBA insider Shams Charania reported Monday morning on FanDuel TV. "A couple teams to keep an eye on -- the Clippers and Warriors. Those are teams that did discuss potential deals with the Suns prior to this trade going down."

Which team would be the best fit for CP3?



“The Wizards are gonna try to see if they can flip [Chris Paul] to a 3rd team... The Clippers, The warriors - Those are 2 teams that did discuss potential deals with the Suns prior to this trade going down” - @ShamsCharania#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/vrhlXI6s1O — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) June 19, 2023

Paul, who's entering his 19th NBA season at age 38, has two seasons left on his contract. The 12-time All-Star point guard is owed $30.8 million next season, and that money becomes guaranteed on June 28. Paul’s non-guaranteed $30 million on the books for the 2024-25 season becomes guaranteed next June.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Paul likely will receive his entire $30.8 million salary this season after being traded to Washington, rather than being waived outright by Phoenix.

Paul averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists in 32 minutes in 59 games with Phoenix last season. He helped the Suns beat the Clippers in five games in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, but he suffered a groin injury in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets and missed the rest of the series.

Based on the Wizards' asking price for Beal, the Warriors likely wouldn't have to give up much for Paul. But his $30.8 million salary would be an issue for Golden State, which already owns the NBA's highest payroll and will try to work out a new contract for Draymond Green after he opted out of his player option for the 2023-24 season Monday.

The Warriors trading for Paul probably would have been easier to navigate before he was sent to Washington, but it's something to monitor as new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. takes the helm in San Francisco.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast