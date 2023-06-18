Report: Wizards trade Beal to Suns for Paul, Shamet, picks

There is a new Big Three in Phoenix.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday, citing sources, that Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal is heading to the Suns in a trade involving Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and "a handful of second-round picks and multiple pick swaps."

BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are trading three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a handful of second-round picks, and multiple pick swaps, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2023

This marks the end of an 11-year run for Beal in Washington. The Wizards have considered him their franchise player since selecting him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Speculation of a trade out of Washington emerged this past week as the franchise enters a rebuild. However, there was concern that Beal's no trade clause could pose an issue in negotiations. He signed a five-year, $251 million extension last offseason.

Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski it was an "extremely complicated process with so many different hurdles to get through."

Beal led the Wizards to five playoff appearances and earned three All-Star nods. He averaged 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 695 games.

Recently, however, his career has been plagued with injuries. Beal, who turns 30 on June 28, has averaged 50 games played in the past three seasons.

He'll be joining a Suns team that's coming off three consecutive playoff appearances, including the 2021 NBA Finals. With a revamped star trio of Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Suns clearly are seeking a title next season.

In exchange, Washington is acquiring Paul, Shamet and a number of future draft options.

Paul, 38, was a key veteran presence for Phoenix but recently saw a dip in production, averaging a career-low 13.9 points per game this past season. He spent his first 12 seasons with two franchises and now is headed to his fourth team in seven years.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday the Wizards plan to field offers from third teams to give Paul a chance to land with a contender.

Shamet is heading into his eighth season in the NBA and has established himself as a key role player, averaging 8.7 points and 2.3 assists this past season.