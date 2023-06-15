Report: Kings, Wizards discussed Beal trade but path unclear

The Kings made waves during the 2022-23 NBA season, and now they are trying to make a big splash heading into next season.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported Thursday, citing sources, that the Kings and Washington Wizards have discussed a Bradley Beal trade but there "does not appear a clear pathway for the two sides."

Another team that’s had Bradley Beal trade talks with the Wizards: The Kings, sources tell me and @sam_amick. It’s believed Beal would consider Sacramento given his no-trade clause, but right now there does not appear a clear pathway for the two sides. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2023

Beal, a three-time NBA All-Star, has a full no-trade clause but Charania also reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the Wizards will work with Beal's representatives to find a trade that works for both sides if the organization decides to enter into a rebuilding phase.

Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 14, 2023

Beal just completed the first year of a five-year, $251 million contract extension and is projected to make just under $47 million during the 2023-24 NBA season, per Spotrac. He will make $50.2 million during the 2024-25 season and $53.66 million during the 2025-26 season. He has a player option for the 2026-27 season worth $57.1 million.

So if the Kings were to work out a trade for Beal, they would be taking on a large financial commitment. But they would be getting a proven scorer who could compliment All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

As Charania and Amick noted, the two teams matching up on a trade won't be so simple. While the Kings only have $110 million in salary cap commitments for the 2023-24 season, per Spotrac, the assets they have likely aren't pieces they want to give up. And because of Beal's hefty contract, matching salaries would be complicated.

Assuming Fox and Sabonis aren't part of the trade, Sacramento's best trade chips are Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter, two integral members of the team that snapped the franchise's 16-season NBA playoff drought. It's unlikely Kings general manager Monte McNair has any interest in trading either player.

Davion Mitchell, a former first-round draft pick, likely isn't the centerpiece of the deal the Wizards are looking for if they want to retool their roster.

And after years of picking in the NBA Draft lottery, the Kings have the No. 24 overall pick in next week's event. So Sacramento might have to include several future first-round draft picks and pick swaps to entice Washington.

But if the Kings can find a way to pry Beal away from the Wizards without giving up Fox, Sabonis, Murray or Huerter, they would elevate their status as a Western Conference contender.