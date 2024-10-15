Kings' Huerter hilariously reveals why he ditched signature headband

Monday officially marked the end of an era … for now.

Kings guard Kevin Huerter humorously reiterated to reporters Monday that he is doing away with his signature headband.

“Headband’s done,” Huerter declared (h/t Sacramento Kings).

The 26-year-old has rocked a headband throughout most of his Sacramento tenure; that won’t be the case during Huerter’s third Kings season and seventh overall.

“[I] went through a pretty traumatic career experience with the headband,” Huerter clarified. “So, I think I’m going to put it away for a little bit.”

Huerter, of course, suffered a season-ending left shoulder injury on March 18, when Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane swatted his arm on a drive to the basket.

The Sacramento sharpshooter was, as usual, wearing a headband at the time.

Kevin Huerter went to the Kings' locker room after an apparent wrist injury pic.twitter.com/DBwwggr8M5 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 19, 2024

Huerter has a collection of headband-wearing highlights. However, going under the knife and rehabbing for months after the freak play is much fresher in his mind.

“That’s true,” Huerter said about good memories with a headband on. “But this one, it’s a little bit newer in the memory bank.”

Huerter said he is nearing a return to action but remains day-to-day based on how his shoulder feels and reacts to basketball activity. He didn’t mention a timetable for a potential return of the headband.

NBC Sports California's Deuce Mason asked Huerter if he would burn or bury his headband to, you know, fully move on.

The veteran hilariously didn’t turn the idea down.

“You know, there’s actually a lot of talk,” Huerter explained. “We did talk about doing something like that. But I haven’t come across it yet; still have a lot at the house.”

Huerter soon will be back to help the new-look Kings make a playoff push throughout the 2024-25 NBA season. One can’t say the same about his iconic look.

