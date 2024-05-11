Pacers' Haliburton joins Steph with rare playoff feat vs. Knicks

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton joined elite NBA company with a standout performance in his team's Game 3 win over the New York Knicks on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

With Indiana desperately attempting to avoid an 0-3 hole in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Haliburton delivered with 35 points, four rebounds and seven assists. The All-Star point guard also drained six 3-pointers, marking the second-consecutive game Haliburton scored at least 30 points while making six-plus triples.

Haliburton became just the fifth player in NBA history to accomplish the rare feat, joining Steph Curry (7x), Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (2x), Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden and Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.

elite company for Tyrese Haliburton after incredible performances in back-to-back games 👀 pic.twitter.com/j7I5LyqAZe — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 11, 2024

Curry first accomplished the feat in the first round of the 2015 NBA playoffs, scoring 40 points with seven made 3-pointers in a Game 3 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, following it up with 39 points and six made triples in Golden States Game 4 victory to secure a sweep.

The two-time MVP also accomplished the feat during Golde State's thrilling comeback from a 3-1 series deficit against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference Finals. Curry dropped 31 points while knocking down six 3-pointers in the Warriors' Game 6 road victoy to force a Game 7. He then delivered a remarkable 36-point performance in the winner-take-all contest, splashing 7-of-12 3-point attempts to send Golden State to its second-consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

After the Warriors had a chance to draft Haliburton in 2020, the Pacers star now joins Golden States franchise icon in the NBA history books.

Haliburton and the Pacers will have a chance to even their series against the Knicks when Indiana and New York square off on Sunday.

