What excites Kings' Murray about participating on USA Select Team

On June 28, Kings forward Keegan Murray was announced as one of the 15 players named to the 2024 USA Basketball Men's Select Team.

Murray and the rest of the Select Team currently are training with the USA Basketball Men's National Team in Las Vegas from July 6-8 as the top squad prepares for the Paris Olympics this month.

On Saturday, Murray spoke to reporters about the experience of playing against the top talent in the nation.

"You put together arguably the 12 best players in the world, so I'm just excited to go there and compete against them," Murray said.

The Sacramento sharpshooter averaged 15.2 points in 33.6 minutes per game last season, and he is looking to take a leap heading into his third NBA season. Murray was also a part of the 2023 USA Select Team.

"It's the best five-on-five pickup basketball you can get in the summer," Murray continued. "So, why not come and try to just show yourself where you're at at this point in the summer and just continue to grow throughout the summer?"

Murray is not the only youngster from a Northern California team among the USA Select Team; the Warriors' Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis are participating in the practices this weekend in Las Vegas as well. All three will hope that the experience of going up against the best of the best will pay off as they progress in their young careers.

