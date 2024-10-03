How Murray can take step forward in third Kings season

SACRAMENTO – It is one of the most iconic moments in the NBA today, and one that gets Keegan Murray hyped every time he hears it inside of Golden 1 Center.

Whenever Murray sinks a basket on the Kings’ home court, Golden 1 announcer Scott Moak lets loose with a loud and extended "Keegan," which quickly is met by an equally loud "Murray" from the Sacramento crowd watching.

“I love it in the arena. It’s the coolest thing ever,” Murray said Wednesday.

Kings fans can expect to hear a lot more of that chant during the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.

Entering his third pro campaign, Murray is being prodded by teammates and Kings coaches to take on a more expansive role.

DeMar DeRozan’s arrival likely means fewer offensive opportunities for Murray, although the chatter in practice has been a lot about Murray getting more aggressive and vocal when the chances do arise.

It’s on defense, however, where Murray makes his bread, and that’s not going to change no matter who he’s on the court with.

One of Murray’s biggest challenges in training camp this season is getting more comfortable guarding bigger, more physical players.

“It’s a work in progress thing,” Murray said. “My rookie year I was rough guarding the perimeter. Once I got experienced with that I became a lot better. I feel like it’s an experience thing. Once I get experienced in that, I’m going to be a really good defender.”

Kings coach Mike Brown had high praise for Murray and sees the 24-year-old taking another step forward in his NBA progression.

“He’s going to naturally get stronger just because of his age and all that,” Brown said. “He’s going to have a better feel for the league as a whole, for the officials as a whole, and for the individual players as well.

“He’s got to keep getting stronger without bulking up. I don’t want him to turn into a power guy, but he’s got to be able to step-slide, take the hit from the back shoulder in terms of a guy like Kawhi [Leonard] or a guy like LeBron [James] without folding. Keegan’s heading that direction.”

Murray has embraced everything that the Kings have placed on his shoulders.

Now it’s about taking his game to the next level.

“Defensively, it’s going to be the same. Just be on the best player on the other team,” Murray said. “Offensively, be more consistent hitting open shots, and if I’m in a rhythm, just keep that rhythm. Continue my aggression on both ends of the floor.”

Murray made decent strides a year ago when he averaged 15.2 points, 1.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds – all higher than he did as a rookie despite playing in three fewer games.

Malik Monk was asked about Murray but didn’t want to set any sort of limitation on his teammate.

“It’s Keegan. The sky’s the limit for him,” Monk said. “He can be whoever he wants to be. I don’t want to put a label on him. I’m going to let him figure it out for himself.”

