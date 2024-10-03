Kings' pick-your-poison offense opens more camp opportunities

SACRAMENTO – It’s a foregone conclusion that the bulk of the Kings’ offense likely will run through De’Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis.

While it’ll be a pick-your-poison type of scenarios that opponents will face when playing Sacramento in terms of deciding which member of the trio to try and shut down, the extra defensive attention teams pay to the three should, in theory, open things up for the rest of the team.

Keon Ellis is expected to be one of the players benefiting the most from it all and likes what he has seen so far through the first two days of training camp.

“I know for sure that when those guys have the ball, the shots are going to come because [opponents] have to help,” Ellis said after practice Wednesday. “You’re not going to play those guys 1-on-1 a lot, so I know I’ll get my shots. It’s really just a matter of being ready to knock it down.”

It’s the domino effect when a team has multiple scoring options.

Fox and Sabonis already were the focal point of the Kings’ offense, and the addition of DeRozan should make them even more explosive.

Part of the plan early in training camp is to get those other players to be more aggressive when given the opportunity. Specifically, the push is on for Keegan Murray to keep his foot on the pedal when he gets in a rhythm.

“Everyone’s touching the ball, everyone’s getting their looks, everyone’s hitting open shots,” Murray said. “It’s just smooth.”

Kings coach Mike Brown, though, says it’s important for Fox and Co. to feed whoever has the hot hand, whether it be a starter or bench player.

“Those guys they have to – not just with Keegan – they have to understand who’s hot,” Brown said. “If somebody’s hot, the way we play, they should be able without anybody making a play call, find the hot game within the framework of our offense.”

Here are a few other takeaways from Wednesday’s practice:

Let's Get Physical, Physical

Last season, Brown challenged his players to play more physically on defense. The result: A defense that finished with a 114.4 rating, 14th best in the NBA.

That theme has carried over into training camp this year, but with a twist -- be physical, but not too physical.

“We have to take that physicality and try to increase it a notch without fouling,” Brown said. “One of the things that we did [last season] was send guys to the free throw line and we lost a lot of close games because of it.”

The Kings had NBA officials at their practice Tuesday so players can become accustomed to what they can and can’t get away with.

That helped, but without refs Wednesday, the physicality led to a few confrontations between Kings players.

“We’re trying to push the guys to be physical here, not only to help us defensively but obviously to help us offensively and play through some things,” Brown said. “It got a little chippy today.”

Huerter Anxious To Play

Kevin Huerter is one of the few Kings players unable to participate in camp. Huerter remains on the mend from his season-ending shoulder surgery in April and hasn’t been cleared for contact.

“He’s obviously chomping at the bit,” Brown said. “It’s tough because he can’t do anything live. He wears a red jersey like he’s Brock Purdy, even though right now he makes more money than Brock Purdy, but next year he won’t. He wants to be out here as much as he can.”

Carter Learning While Rehabbing

Devin Carter is another Kings player on the mend and unable to practice after having shoulder surgery. Sacramento’s first-round pick of the 2024 NBA Draft isn’t expected to play until January, but he’s staying busy at training camp trying to soak up as much as he can.

“At times we’ll have a coach walk with him,” Brown said. “He does nothing on the floor. I don’t think he’s even allowed to shoot. Sometimes we’ll put him with the team and just have him follow the team from drill to drill to drill so he can get a taste of everything.”

Carter remains in practice until contact drills begin. When that time comes around, he leaves to continue his rehab.

Speak Up Malik

Like almost every Kings player, sixth man extraordinaire Malik Monk is being prodded to be more vocal on the court.

Entering his eighth NBA season and now the owner of a four-year, $78 million contract, Monk says it’s only natural for him to speak out more.

“Especially since I came back, got a little more money,” Monk said. “I think I have to voice my opinion now.”

