Why McGee-to-Kings is full-circle moment for him and his mom

JaVale McGee joining the Kings is special to the McGee family for many reasons.

After it was reported Thursday that the 7-foot center was expected to sign with Sacramento for the 2023-24 NBA season, McGee seemingly confirmed the news minutes later with a heartwarming post.

McGee's mother, Pamela McGee, was drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs in 1997 where she spent only her first WNBA season. As a rookie in Sacramento, she averaged 10.6 points and 4.4 rebounds before being traded to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Pamela played her entire second season with the Sparks, averaging 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

She also took her talents to the global level, representing Team USA at the 1984 Olympics. The team won all six games, in which Pamela averaged 6.2 points per contest, to secure the gold medal.

From Sacramento to Los Angeles to around the world, Pamela showcased her talent wherever she went. And now, nearly three decades later, it's all come full circle for the McGee family.

Like his mother, JaVale has played at the pro level in Los Angeles and won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA -- becoming the first mother-son duo to win gold medals in Olympics history.

Now, JaVale, too, will play basketball in Sacramento, just like his mom.