Report: Kings interested in three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee

The Kings reportedly are interested in adding more center depth for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Sacramento has interest in signing 7-foot big man JaVale McGee, TNT senior NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Sacramento Kings have interest in signing the three-time NBA champ JaVale McGee upon him clearing waivers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 29, 2023

McGee officially was waived by the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced Tuesday, and will become an unrestricted free agent on Thursday. McGee was expected to have his contract waived and stretched by Dallas before the league's Aug. 31 deadline, per reports.

JaVale McGee is owed $11,741,621 on the two years left of his contract (his 24-25 player option will be exercised before he’s waived-and-stretched). Mavs will stretch that amount over five years at $2,348,324 per season.



Stretch = two times the years left on the deal + one year. https://t.co/9BbmapJt2a — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 22, 2023

The three-time NBA champion has played 15 seasons for eight teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

He has averaged 7.8 points on 57.8-percent shooting, along with 5.2 rebounds in 863 regular-season games.

McGee played a career-low 8.5 minutes per contest last season with the Mavericks, averaging 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games played (seven starts).

Sacramento is close to home for the center, too, as his mother Pamela McGee was a star WNBA player with the Sacramento Monarchs, the team that selected her No. 2 overall in the 1997 WNBA Draft.

The Kings are coming off a historic season in which they snapped their 17-year playoff drought. And as they look to build off the success next season, McGee could be a part of something special brewing in Sacramento.