Kings seek eighth consecutive win without key player vs. Bucks

The red-hot Kings will look to build upon their seven-game win streak Tuesday as they conclude their three-game road trip with a visit to Milwaukee to face the Bucks.

But their opportunity to reach a milestone that hasn't been done in over 20 years will be more challenging without the services of energetic guard Malik Monk, who was ruled out of the contest with a right groin injury.

Monk, who arrived to shootaround Tuesday morning in Milwaukee in sweats and slippers, didn't participate in the practice, per the Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman. Monk originally was listed as questionable.

Additionally, Bucks forward Khris Middleton (bilateral ankle) was ruled out for Milwaukee, while two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella) was upgraded to probable.

Over the last two-plus seasons, Monk has been admired for his irreplaceable contributions off the bench. But he was promoted to a starting role this season, and his numbers have noticeably skyrocketed as of late.

Since Sacramento's win streak began on Dec. 30, Monk has averaged 22 points on 42.1-percent shooting with 4.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 36.1 minutes in those seven games. He's been pivotal during the Kings' turnaround, especially during the three-game absence of Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox, who sat out with a glute injury.

Monk's impact goes beyond his numbers. His swagger and high-spirited energy help boost the team both on and off the floor.

It's hard to replicate what Monk does, but it likely will be young guard Keon Ellis who tries to fill that void for the Kings, who are pushing to win eight consecutive games for the first time since they won eight in a row during the 2003-04 season.

With Fox out, Ellis averaged 11.3 points on 45.8-percent shooting with 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.7 steals in 32 minutes. Sacramento hopes to get similar contributions from Ellis with Monk out.

Of course, no one player can replace Monk. It will take a group effort to get the job done. But with the way the team has been playing lately, it's hard to count them out for anything.

