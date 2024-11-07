Trending
Domantas Sabonis

Domas becomes first NBA player to reach incredible feat in Kings' win

By Tristi Rodriguez

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Another game, another night of Domantas Sabonis setting records.

Not only is the Kings star center making NBA history, but he's doing so while shooting the ball at an efficient clip.

In Wednesday night's 122-107 win over the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center, Sabonis finished with 17 points on perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line, with 11 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 34 minutes. He also was a game-high plus-16 in plus/minus rating.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Sabonis became the first player in league history to record a triple-double with no missed shots and no missed free throws, along with zero turnovers in a game, per StatMamba.

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić recorded a triple-double in October 2018, shooting 100 percent (11 of 11) from the field with zero turnovers, but he missed a free-throw (10 of 11).

NBA

DeAnthony Melton 15 mins ago

Melton, Podz upgraded to questionable for Warriors-Cavs matchup

Steve Kerr 45 mins ago

Holiday shares honest reaction to Celtics fans booing Kerr

In his ninth NBA season, Sabonis already is off to a hot start with the new-look Kings alongside star teammates De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan.

Through eight games, he's averaging 20.3 points on 63-percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range, with 13.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 36.5 minutes -- nearly career-highs in all categories.

After missing the playoffs last season, Sacramento is hungry for a playoff berth and a chance to compete with the best in the Western Conference. For now, there's still plenty of hoops to be played -- and history to be made for the Lithuanian big man.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

This article tagged under:

Domantas Sabonis
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us