NBA admits refs missed crucial calls during Kings' OT loss to Raptors

The Kings lost an overtime thriller to the Toronto Raptors, but Sacramento was robbed of an opportunity to win in regulation due to a missed call late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 131-128 defeat at Scotiabank Arena.

The NBA released its official Last Two Minute Report on Sunday, revealing officials missed a crucial traveling call on Raptors forward RJ Barrett with 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

"Barrett (TOR) repositions his pivot foot on the ground to create space from the defender while in possession of the ball," the report stated.

With the Kings trailing 119-118, Barrett's travel being omitted by officials instead prompted a pair of intentional fouls from Keegan Murray, which placed the Toronto forward at the free-throw line rather than giving the ball back to Sacramento.

Instead of retaining the ball down just one point with a chance to hold for the final shot, the Kings instead did not get possession back until after Barrett split his free throws, with Domantas Sabonis' would-be-game-winning tip-in forcing overtime rather than sealing a victory.

DOMAS CLUTCH. TIE GAME‼ pic.twitter.com/sIvc5jBdNn — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 3, 2024

Making matters worse, the report also acknowledged a crucial missed call that went against Sacramento at a critical juncture of the overtime period against Toronto.

With 1:01 remaining in overtime and the Kings in possession of the ball while trailing 126-125, Raptors guard Gradey Dick made contact with De'Aaron Fox while the guard drove to the basket. The officials did not rule a foul on the play that resulted in a turnover by Fox, which was an incorrect assessment per the report.

"Dick (TOR) raises his left hand up as he attempts to align along Fox's (SAC) path and contact occurs with Fox's head/face, which affects his SQBR (Speed, balance, quickness, rhythm) during he drive."

Rather than Fox going to the free-throw line with an opportunity to give Sacramento the lead, Toronto instead got the ball back on an incorrectly ruled steal by Dick, which set up Barrett with an opportunity to extend the Raptors' lead to three by making two free-throw attempts.

That four-point swing proved massive, with the Kings ultimately falling by a three-point deficit when the clock ultimately hit zero.

