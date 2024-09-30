What Kings' starting lineup, rotation might look like this season

For the first time in a long time, a big-name NBA superstar willingly joined the Kings this offseason.

DeMar DeRozan will team up with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento as the young and hungry Kings seek a playoff return following a frustrating end to the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Kings also drafted Devin Carter, re-signed Sacramento’s beloved sixth man Malik Monk and 7-foot center Alex Len, and, perhaps most importantly, agreed to a three-year contract extension with coach Mike Brown.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With the notable additions and moves came a handful of goodbyes, including parting ways with veteran leader Harrison Barnes, young guard Davion Mitchell, EuroLeague phenom Sasha Vezenkov and others.

Kings general manager Monte McNair and Co. kept busy this summer, but was it enough to survive against the best in the West? Here is how Sacramento’s roster is shaping up for 2024-25:

Point guards

De’Aaron Fox

Colby Jones

Jordan McLaughlin

Boogie Ellis

Devin Carter

Shooting guards

Kevin Huerter

Malik Monk

Keon Ellis

Brodric Thomas

Small forwards

DeMar DeRozan

Jalen McDaniels

Power forwards

Keegan Murray

Trey Lyles

Terry Taylor

Centers

Domantas Sabonis

Alex Len

Orlando Robinson

Skal Labissiere

Two-way contracts

Mason Jones

Isaac Jones

Isaiah Crawford

NBA teams can carry up to 21 players during the offseason before they must trim things down to 18 for the regular season (15 standard roster sports and three two-way contracts).

The big question looming over Mike Brown and the Kings’ staff is who will earn the starting two-guard spot alongside Fox.

Two seasons ago, after becoming Sacramento's new coach, Brown was put in a similar difficult position. At the time, it was Huerter and Monk – both new Kings guards – competing for the starting spot.

Ultimately, Huerter had the edge over Monk, who still thrived in his role off the bench as the sixth man over the past two seasons.

Entering the 2024-25 season, Monk again is competing for the starting job – but likely against a new guard. Keon Ellis took the NBA world by storm last season, but his rise is more than a feel-good story. Ellis, who was on a two-way contract just a few months ago after going undrafted in 2022, has a real shot at becoming an NBA starter with the Kings.

Huerter had the worst statistical season of his career last season, and a shoulder injury cut his season short. The sharpshooter recently was cleared for on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated in mid-October before being cleared for full contact court activity.

While it would make more sense for Monk or Ellis to take over the top shooting guard role, Brown has been adamant about his belief in Huerter – despite the guard’s struggles, and opportunities arose for Ellis only after Huerter’s season-ending surgery.

It will take some time for Huerter to ramp up and be a full-go anyway, but we wouldn’t count out Huerter being a possible starting option again down the line once he’s fully healthy.

The rest of the starting lineup seems clear. Along with the guards should be DeRozan, Murray and Sabonis.

Of course, the first player coming off the bench will vary on a game-to-game basis, but typically, it should be either Monk or Ellis (whoever isn't starting).

After that, Huerter, Lyles and Len should provide some backup depth.

Both Colby Jones and Mason Jones could be sleeper impact players at times, too, along with Carter, who will be out with a shoulder injury until at least mid-January.

The rest is up in the air, but that's exactly what training camp is for. Players will aim to prove they deserve a roster spot for the regular season and, even more, a chance to showcase they can impact winning in Sacramento.

It all begins Tuesday. Buckle up, Kings fans.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast