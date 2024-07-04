Mitchell thanks Kings fans, Sacramento in heartfelt post after trade

Former lottery pick Davion Mitchell was a solid role player during his three-year run in Sacramento, before being traded on June 27 to the Toronto Raptors.

The 25-year-old guard served as a key defensive stopper for the Kings, and though his role diminished after a strong rookie season, he's thankful for the experience in Sactown.

Mitchell posted a statement Wednesday to Instagram, thanking the Kings organization and its fans for their support.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Davion Mitchell shares a heartfelt thank you to Sacramento 💜



[via Davion Mitchell’s IG] pic.twitter.com/LweDdDrxZ0 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) July 3, 2024

The message reads, "To the incredible city of Sacramento and all the amazing fans, thank you.

"From the moment I was drafted, you welcomed me with open arms and supported me through every high and low. To my teammates, coaches, trainers, and staff, thank you for everything. These memories we've made are unforgettable and I loved growing together on and off the court.

"Sacramento, you believed in me from the start and will always hold a special place in my heart. It's been an honor to rock the Kings across my chest.

"I'm excited for the next chapter, but I'll never forget where it all began."

Over his tenure with the Kings, Mitchell averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 assists in 20.4 minutes per game, while shooting 32.7% from 3-point range. He was often tasked with important defensive matchups, as his on-ball ability was a top trait of his coming out of a national championship-winning season at Baylor.

Mitchell, along with forward Sasha Vezenkov and the No. 45 pick in last week's NBA Draft, was traded to Toronto for sixth-year wing Jalen McDaniels.

With his minutes declining in the backcourt alongside Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk, Mitchell will look for increased opportunity on a young Raptors squad.

No matter his future role, he will surely be welcomed back to Sacramento next season as a visitor.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast