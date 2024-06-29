Vezenkov thanks Kings, fans in heartfelt post after Raptors trade

Sasha Vezenkov's Kings tenure was shortlived, but he's appreciative of the unforgettable experience nonetheless.

Shortly after Sacramento traded Vezenkov to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday after just one season in the NBA with the Kings, the Bulgarian forward shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to express his gratitude to the organization, his teammates and Kings fans.

"Having played my rookie season with the Sacramento Kings has been an incredible and unique experience. I'm grateful for the opportunity and for all the support I received from everyone along the way," Vezenkov wrote. " ... I will cherish the good moments and l am looking forward to what the future holds for me."

Sasha Vezenkov via IG: pic.twitter.com/3WCnQ7E2dW — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) June 29, 2024

Vezenkov was shipped to Toronto along with Davion Mitchell and the No. 45 pick, which was Houston Cougars point guard Jamal Shead, in last week's NBA draft in exchange for 26-year-old wing Jalen McDaniels.

After shining in the EuroLeague for years, including a 2023 EuroLeague MVP campaign, Vezenkov took his talents to the NBA with Sacramento.

But his NBA experience didn't go as planned, and he reportedly grew frustrated with his lack of playing time during his rookie season.

Vezenkov averaged just 12.2 minutes and recorded several DNP (Did Not Plays) during the 2023-24 season, averaging 5.4 points on 44-percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from 3-point range, adding 2.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 steals.

But just because the Sasha Vezenkov experiment didn't work out for the Kings, it doesn't mean things won't work out for him in Toronto, or wherever he might end up.

And while that's uncertain as of now, one thing is clear: He'll never forget where he got his NBA start.