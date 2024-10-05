Len believes injuries derailed Kings' ‘great' 2023-24 season

SACRAMENTO – It’s been nearly six months since the Kings' NBA 2023-24 season ended in New Orleans in the second round of the play-in tournament, and the memory still haunts center Alex Len and his teammates.

A season that had began with so much promise and hope ended abruptly when injuries to key players like Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk eventually took their toll.

The disappointment from that loss has been the fuel that the Kings are using for motivation heading into upcoming season.

“We thought we were going to have a great year last year but obviously because of injuries we didn’t,” Len told reporters Friday after training camp practice at Golden 1 Center. “Now we’ve got a few additions, I think we’re going to have a good year.”

The Kings definitely have high expectations after re-signing sixth man Malik Monk then acquiring DeMar DeRozan to give De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis help on offense.

Although there had been some chatter that Sacramento might try to make a move to upgrade the back-up center spot for defensive purposes, for now Len is the guy that the Kings will turn to when Sabonis needs a breather – a role that the 7-footer has filled for most of his professional career.

“The big emphasis is just playing fast this year, so we’re trying to play as fast as we can and helped each other defensively, sitting in the gaps,” Len said.

Len has never really been a big scorer in the NBA but his ability to do other things has allowed him to remain in the league for more than a decade. When the 2024-25 schedule tips off in three weeks, it will be Len’s 12th season opener.

“It’s insane,” Len said. “I still feel like I’m year five, six or something like that. It’s a blessing.”

While his main job is providing some relief for the Kings, Len has also taken to trying to help mentor some of the team’s younger big men. That includes Skal Labissière, whom the Kings acquired through a draft day trade in 2016. Labissière signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Sacramento and may end up back in Stockton in G League, where has a standout early in his career.

"They’re doing a great job,” Len said. “Very coachable. They’re open to listening and getting coached. I think they’re doing a great job so far. I’m definitely trying to teach them here and there little things, details, and try to do as much as I can.”

That includes Orlando Robinson, who is being evaluated for a possible left knee injury that he hurt on Thursday according to reports. Robinson won’t practice until a diagnosis is made.

