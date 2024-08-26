Why Sabonis was ‘very surprised' Monk re-signed with Kings

Fans who weren't sure if Malik Monk would return to the Kings after entering NBA free agency during the offseason weren't alone, as one of his All-Star teammates was shocked the dynamic guard re-signed with Sacramento.

During Domantas Sabonis' youth basketball camp in Rocklin on Sunday, the Kings big man revealed he expected Monk to end up on a different team based on their conversations during the 2023-24 NBA season.

"I was actually very surprised," Sabonis told reporters (h/t Brenden Nunes). "I was talking to him a lot during the year and I thought we really lost him, but I'm happy he stayed. I think it's the best decision for him and for us."

Domantas Sabonis on Malik Monk re-signing in Sacramento:



“I was actually very surprised.. he’s one of the most important players on our team and having him, on and off the court, has helped us a lot these last two years.” pic.twitter.com/zbugLhRNJA — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) August 25, 2024

When asked about the financial sacrifice Monk made to stay in Sacramento, Sabonis playfully suggested that the 26-year-old guard stayed with the Kings to continue being teammates with him.

"I just think he didn't want to leave me, that's the main thing," Sabonis said with a grin. "I'm happy he's here. He's one of the most important players on our team. Having him on and off the court with us has helped us a lot these last three years."

Monk signed a four-year, $78 million contract with Sacramento in July, allowing the Kings to retain one of their most important players as the franchise continues to seek a deep NBA playoff run.

Monk finished second in NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award voting during the 2023-24 season, averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 26 minutes per game while serving as Sacramento's primary spark plug off the bench.

The 26-year-old guard could be in line for a starting role this season, but most importantly, gets to continue sharing the court with Sabonis, who wasn't sure that was a possibility before Monk ultimately decided to return.

