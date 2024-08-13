Kings' 2024 NBA Cup schedule vs. West Group A opponents released

The Emirates NBA Cup, formerly known as the NBA In-Season Tournament, is back for a second consecutive season, and the Kings will have their hands full with their opponents in West Group A.

Sacramento will open West Group A play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 15 at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings will then continue tournament action on the following two Fridays thereafter, both on the road, against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 22 and against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 29.

They will wrap up group play against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 3 back at home in Sacramento.

All four Kings NBA Cup games are scheduled to be broadcast on NBC Sports California.

Last season, the Kings swept their group play opponents with a 4-0 record and advanced to the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals against the New Orleans Pelicans. But for the third time in the 2023-24 NBA season, Sacramento fell to New Orleans and was eliminated from the tournament following a 127-117 loss.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won the league's first NBA Cup last season following a 123-109 win in Las Vegas.

The NBA Cup is set to begin November 12, with all six group winners -- plus two wild cards -- advancing to the quarterfinals. The tournament semifinals and championship will be held in Las Vegas on December 14 and 17.