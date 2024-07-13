Warriors, Kings' respective groups revealed in 2024 NBA Cup draw

The NBA's in-season tournament -- now rebranded to the NBA Cup -- is back for a second installment in 2024.

The group draws for the event were revealed Friday, as the Warriors and Kings found out their respective opponents.

Golden State will be in the West Group C, while Sacramento is in Group A.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Kings' opponents are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers. They'll face each team once, with the group winner advancing to the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Sacramento won its group in last season's inaugural installment, which also included Golden State, before losing in the quarterfinals.

The Warriors' draw, on the other hand, looks much tougher on paper. Their opponents will be the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies.

As that final Western Conference group was revealed, ESPN NBA analyst Richard Jefferson deemed it the "group of death." The Nuggets, Mavericks, and Pelicans were all playoff teams last season, while the Warriors and Grizzlies are also capable of making the postseason when healthy.

Of course, there's another spicy storyline in the West Group C, with Klay Thompson's current and former teams squaring off.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, who also participated in the group draw reveal, was clearly excited about that matchup.

"Mavs versus Warriors is going to be great basketball," Holmgren proclaimed, "but even better reality TV."

The NBA Cup is set to begin November 12, with all six group winners -- plus two wild cards -- advancing to the quarterfinals. The tournament semifinals and championship will be held in Las Vegas on December 14 and 17.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast