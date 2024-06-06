Report: Kings host four prospects for pre-draft workouts Wednesday

The Kings continue to do their due diligence ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, with Sacramento holding the Nos. 14 and 45 overall selections.

Sacramento hosted Weber State's Dillon Jones Kentucky's Trey Alexander, Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington and Miami's Kyshawn George for a pre-draft workout on Wednesday, Sactown Sports' Brenden Nunes reported, citing sources (h/t The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson).

Per a league source, the Sacramento Kings hosted Dillon Jones, Trey Alexander, Carlton Carrington and Kyshawn George for a pre-draft workout today. — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) June 6, 2024

All four players are perimeter oriented, perhaps pointing to an emphasis on preparing to fill the glaring vacancy that could arise should Malik Monk depart Sacramento in NBA free agency this summer.

After the Kings failed to reach the 2024 NBA playoffs on the heels of a historic 2022-23 season, Sacramento faces immense pressure to nail their selections in the upcoming draft.